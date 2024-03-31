Alpha and Omega

31.03.2024 LISTEN

I am the living one. I died, but look—I am alive forever and ever! And I hold the keys of death and the grave. Rev 1:18

The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ gave us total victory! Yes, complete victory over sin, self and Satan. You must know and appropriate this in your life and circumstances, everyday. Yes, we have already won this battle even before it started. Our LORD is perfectly, always in control! The right understanding of Jesus’ authority over the affairs of all creation will always enhance our relationship with him, and also inspire our confidence in his words. The God we are serving is the creator of all things; both living and non-living. Everything exists by him and through him. He made all things and is always in perfect control of the whole universe – the heavens, the earth, the waters, humans, spirits, plants, animals, events. Everything! Nothing can exist or function without him. He is God that came in flesh. Hope you saw this in the first chapter of the gospel of John? Narrowing this down to ourselves, God brought us into existence. He has his master plans for our life and he is ever-willing and capable of bringing to pass all his purposes for our life. He is in control!

In the book of Revelation chapter one and verse eight our LORD was trying to authenticate the message he was giving to the church through John. It was like a signature on that message. He wanted John and the entire church to know that all he had told them would ultimately come to pass, hence, his putting his position and authority as a seal. He wanted them to know that he was still in full control of events. And remember that the church was going through serious persecution at that period and needed a message of encouragement and hope (Like we need it now). That was immediately after Jesus ascended. He had to reassure them that he was coming back as he promised. That all they were passing through would be temporal, as he was coming to bring everything to an end. His signature to this was, "I am the Alpha and the Omega - the beginning and the end, the one who is, who always was, and who is still to come, the Almighty One." Amen! Revelation 1:8

Alpha And Omega

The LORD said to the church that he is the Alpha and the Omega - the beginning and the end. Alpha is the first letter in the Greek alphabet, while Omega is the last. What this title signifies is that Jesus is the beginning and the end of everything. The first and the last! He started it all and he will also end it. If we go back to the beginning of the world, the bible said that the earth was empty, formless and in total darkness until God sent in light and began to create. Like, I said earlier, I want to take it for granted that you already know that Jesus is God. And that the bible clearly told us that he created all things. So, he is the beginning of all things. The Alpha of the creation, and he will also end what he started. It is very important that we understand this and also apply it in our life and relationship with God. We must begin to understand that we are like projects in his hands. He started it all. He initiated our existence, our faith, our visions, our ministry, our career. He gave us those visions we are currently running with. And if that is true, then he will not fail to faithfully, gloriously conclude what he started. He does not abandon his projects on the way. When we fully appreciate this, then, we will begin to have full confidence in our relationship with him. Our faith, our life, our family, our destiny are perfectly in his hands and he will see them all to perfection. I believe this is also why he once told Jacob, "I will not leave you until I have fulfilled all that I spoke concerning you." And that is exactly what he is also telling you today. You are secured in his hands. Relax! He will surely lead you to your promised land. He is in control. Give your life to Christ today. Happy celebrations!

