Amenfi West: NPP PC Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa condemns billboard vandalism

By Prince Ayerakwa II Contributor
Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming 2024 election in Amenfi West, has voiced his dismay over the defacement of his campaign billboards by unknown perpetrators.

Speaking out against such actions, Hon. Afrifa denounced them as regressive and incompatible with modern politics. He recalled a time when such behavior was more common in the 90s, prior to Ghana's establishment of democracy.

In a press conference held at the Asankrangwa Melody Hotel Premises on Friday, March 29, 2024, Hon. Afrifa emphasized that the destruction of billboards amounted to a direct assault on his character. He stressed that political billboards are symbolic representations of individuals and should be treated with respect.

Encouraging the people of Amenfi West to prioritize constructive activities that foster community development, Hon. Afrifa cautioned against resorting to violence or destruction, which he believes only hampers progress.

Despite the setback caused by the vandalism, Hon. Afrifa reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to his plans for Amenfi West, displaying resilience in the face of adversity.

He assured the public that the incident has been reported to the appropriate authorities, urging for thorough investigations to hold the culprits accountable. Emphasizing that such actions are criminal offenses, he pledged that the government would deal with them accordingly.

Hon. Afrifa also appealed to parents to guide their children away from behaviors that could jeopardize their futures. He stressed the importance of fostering responsible citizenship and avoiding actions that undermine democratic processes.

In conclusion, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa's response to the billboard vandalism underscores his dedication to upholding democratic principles and promoting constructive political engagement. His call for accountability, community development, and responsible behavior reflects the essence of participatory and inclusive democracy.

Official measures have been initiated to address the vandalism, with investigations underway to identify the perpetrators. The press conference served as a platform for Hon. Afrifa to reiterate his commitment to the people of Amenfi West and emphasize the importance of respectful and issue-based political discourse.

