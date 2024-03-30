Should African entrepreneurs sending young African men to certain death fighting for Russia in Ukraine be severely punished?

30.03.2024 LISTEN

Dear critical-reader, this phone number belongs to Fly Away Travel and Tours in Togo: +228 93 15 08 90. It was given out by four young Ghanaian males apparently fighting for the Russian military, in Ukraine, in a viral social media video that has been trending in Ghana, these last past few days.

The question to ponder over, as wise and aspirational Africans, who value peaceful coexistence between all the nations of the world is: Who are the owners of Fly Away Travel and Tours - and perchance are they agents of Russia's infamous mercenary Wagner Group?

In light of that, it is vital that the security agencies of Ghana and Togo work together, to move rapidly to thoroughly investigate the apparently Togo domiciled Fly Away Travel and Tours - and obtain a court order to close it down immediately, while their investigations are underway.

A court order seeking the arrest of the owners of Fly Away Travel and Tours, must also be sought, so that the promoters of Fly Away Travel and Tours are remanded in prison while investigators work to unravel their Russian connections that made possible the recruitment of the four young Ghanaian men fighting for the Russian military, whose viral video has been trending in Ghana.

It is entrepreneurs of that ilk, driven by unfathomable greed, who unwittingly facilitate terrorism across the Global South. No question. Sending unemployed young African men to certain death in a war zone in Europe is one of the worst crimes any African entrepreneur can commit. It is intolerable, abominable and unpardonable. That is why the owners of Fly Away Travel and Tours must be severely punished, for so doing. No question. Full stop.