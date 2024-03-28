Catholic Voices GH holds 3rd Lent to Easter Concert in Obuasi

Catholic Voices GH, a renowned choral group in Ghana but based in Obuasi recently concluded its highly anticipated 3rd edition of the Lent to Easter Concert at St. Thomas Cathedral in Obuasi on Sunday 24th March, 2024.

The program captivated audiences with its profound exploration of the significance of Easter in today's world. Catholic Voices GH inspired and captivated the audience with their musical prowess. Their dedication to spreading the message of Easter's relevance through choral music to the world remains a beacon of hope and enlightenment for all.

The Lent to Easter Concert, proved to be a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and spiritually enriched. The event served as a platform to reflect on the profound meaning of Easter and its relevance to contemporary society.

Distinguished guests, including the Catholic Diocesan Bishop of Obuasi, Most Rev. John Yaw Afoakwah, and numerous priests from the Obuasi Diocese, graced the event.

Hon. Faustilove Appiah Kannin, the NDC Obuasi West parliamentary candidate, commended the choirs for their exceptional performances, with a special mention for Catholic Voice GH.

In her brief Easter statement, she lauded the group's dedication and urged the youth to continue engaging in meaningful activities within God's vineyard.

Joseph Owusu-Addo, the Executive Director of Catholic Voices GH, emphasized the importance of religious activities through choral music. He called upon all stakeholders in the Creative Arts department and churches to organize such events during festive seasons, rather than limiting celebrations to ordinary social events held annually.

The Executive Director emphasized that events like the Lent to Easter Concert provided a unique opportunity for individuals to deepen their spiritual connection and foster a greater understanding of religious traditions.

Members of the audience were interviewed after the program, and their responses reflected the immense joy and satisfaction they experienced throughout the evening. Many attendees commended Catholic Voices GH for their exceptional contribution to the event, acknowledging the group's dedication and talent.

The other invited choirs received well-deserved accolades for their beautiful performances, which added diversity and depth to the concert. The seamless coordination among the choirs showcased the collaborative spirit and the collective commitment to musical excellence.

Reverend Father Dominic Baffuor Akowuah, one of the esteemed guests present at the event, expressed his admiration for the choirs' spirited performances. He highlighted the energy, passion, and devotion displayed throughout the concert, commending the choirs for their exceptional musicality.