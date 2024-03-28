Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai helped exceed revenue targets for 4 consecutive years — GRA lauds outgoing Commissioner-General

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has highly commended Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah for his exceptional leadership as the Commissioner-General.

The tax collection body stated that he helped the authority exceed revenue targets for four consecutive years.

In a press release issued on Thursday, March 28, the GRA credited Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah for "rolling out an extensive Digitalisation Agenda in GRA which resulted in initiatives such as cashless payment of taxes, online filing of returns, electronic Tax Clearance Certificate, electronic Tax Credit Certificate, and the introduction of taxation of e-commerce."

According to the authority, "He has also taken bold initiatives which have resulted in the achievement of key milestones in GRA including exceeding of revenue targets for four (4) consecutive years."

Under his leadership, the GRA increased revenue by 26.5% in 2021 and 31.8% in 2022, noted the statement.

Additionally, in 2023 GRA recorded the highest year-on-year growth in revenue of 49.3% in the last twenty years and the highest tax-to-GDP ratio of 14.1%.

"In 2023, tax revenue growth more than doubled within two years, a feat which occurred only in 2011 and 2012 when Ghana first discovered oil in commercial quantities," the press release added.

The GRA has thanked Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavours, as his term as Commissioner-General comes to an end on March 31.

Julie Essiam has been appointed as the new GRA Commissioner-General, according to sources.