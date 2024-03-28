ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Dumsor’ hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall in GRIDCo power supply — ECG

Headlines Dumsor hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall in GRIDCo power supply — ECG
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced intermittent power cuts, popularly known as 'dumsor', in parts of Accra due to a reduction in electricity supply from the national grid operator.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 28, ECG revealed that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) had lowered power supply to two key bulk delivery points, resulting in outages in certain areas of the Accra East and West regions.

The affected communities include Kwabenya, Agbogba, Mayera, parts of Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Katapor, Top Herbal, Bohye and Abloradjei.

According to the statement, ECG is working to restore supply but power will only be fully restored once GRIDCo increases electricity feed into the national transmission network.

"GRIDCo has reduced power supply to our Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, resulting in outages in the following areas," noted part of the ECG statement.

It assured that "ECG wishes to assure all affected customers that once GRIDCo turns on supply, power will be restored." He apologized for the inconvenience caused, adding that ECG is making efforts to provide reliable electricity services.

328202424701-n6itl8w331-img2026.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General. Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai helped exceed revenue targets for 4 consecutive years — GRA...

1 hour ago

BoG appoints advisor to help Universal Merchant Bank with recapitalization, reforms BoG appoints advisor to help Universal Merchant Bank with recapitalization, refo...

1 hour ago

Dumsor hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall in GRIDCo power supply — ECG ‘Dumsor’ hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall i...

1 hour ago

Prof Agyeman-Duah Dumsor: It’s either we don’t learn as a people or our leaders are just incompete...

1 hour ago

VRA CEO, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwaleft and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘VRA CEO organized end-of-year carnival while victims of Akosombo dam spillage w...

1 hour ago

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia John Kumah’s death: I now carry my own water anywhere I go – Asiedu Nketia

1 hour ago

National Cyber Security Advisor, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako Don't fall for "too good to be true" online deals this festive season — CSA caut...

1 hour ago

Online fraud amounts to over 2 million cedis in first 3 months of 2024 — CSA Online fraud amounts to over 2 million cedis in first 3 months of 2024 — CSA

2 hours ago

AFP Pius Utomi Ekpei Son of former Guinea-Bissau president jailed in US for drug trafficking

4 hours ago

Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye We have gold, diamond and oil but we are hungry; it’s painful – Presby Moderator...

Just in....
body-container-line