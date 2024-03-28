‘Dumsor’ hits some communities in Accra East and West regions due to shortfall in GRIDCo power supply — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced intermittent power cuts, popularly known as 'dumsor', in parts of Accra due to a reduction in electricity supply from the national grid operator.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 28, ECG revealed that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) had lowered power supply to two key bulk delivery points, resulting in outages in certain areas of the Accra East and West regions.

The affected communities include Kwabenya, Agbogba, Mayera, parts of Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Katapor, Top Herbal, Bohye and Abloradjei.

According to the statement, ECG is working to restore supply but power will only be fully restored once GRIDCo increases electricity feed into the national transmission network.

"GRIDCo has reduced power supply to our Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, resulting in outages in the following areas," noted part of the ECG statement.

It assured that "ECG wishes to assure all affected customers that once GRIDCo turns on supply, power will be restored." He apologized for the inconvenience caused, adding that ECG is making efforts to provide reliable electricity services.