Current Chief Justice engaged in judicial thuggery; she’s a threat to Justice dispensation — Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lambasted the Chief Justice, Her Lordship Gertrude Torkornoo , accussing her of engaging in judicial thuggery.

This comes after the Chief Justice listed the case of Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor v. the Speaker of Parliament and Attorney-General (SUIT NO: J1/12/2024) for hearing on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024.

According to the NDC, it is intrigued by the listing of the Dafeamekpor case for hearing, ahead of the case of Richard Dela Sky v. the Parliament of Ghana and the Attorney-General, although the case of the latter was filed two weeks earlier.

The party in a press release said it is quite apparent, that this is a ploy by the Chief Justice to fast-track the determination of the suit filed by Hon. Rockson Dafeamekpor, while the determination of the Richard Dela Sky suit is deliberately and unduly delayed, to enable the President shelve the crucial Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill that has been passed by Parliament.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Sam George said Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo posses a threat to the dispensation of Justice in a fair and just manner in the country.

"There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the current Chief Justice is engaged in judicial thuggery and poses an existential threat to the dispensation of justice in an equitable, fair, and just manner.

“Such partisan behaviour at the apex of our judiciary must not be entertained and must be condemned with all the force reasonable people can muster. Judicial gangsterism is a precursor for the breakdown in the dispensation of justice and the doctrine of the rule of law,” Sam George said in a telephone call at on X.

The Ningo Prampram MP further noted that common sense ought to be an ingredient in the dispensation of justice.