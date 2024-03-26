Election 2024: We’ll stick to IMF, World Bank programmes – Dr. Amin Adam

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, has stated that the government will adhere to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) and the World Bank-supported Development Policy Operations, despite it being an election year.

He made this statement during his inaugural monthly press briefing on the economy on Tuesday, March 26, which took place in Accra.

“In spite of the election year being a difficult year in every country, in the world, we are determined to stay the course as far as these programmes [IMF] are concerned,” he stated.

Mr Adam also indicated that the government plans to expedite the completion of the external debt restructuring programme.

“We want to optimise the mobilisation of domestic revenue and rein in expenditure through expenditure controls and rationalisation. Firmly implement the government’s growth strategy with a focus on improving SME productivity, efficiency, and financing, given the significant contribution the SME sector makes to the growth of our economy as well as for job creation,” he added.

The finance minister emphasised that the Ministry would work in conjunction with the Ministry of Energy to effectively implement the updated energy sector recovery programme.

“And above all, to pursue an inclusive approach to economic management. This will include instituting a joint economic round table with the academia to discuss topical economic issues. And this forum will seek to bring academia and policymakers to have a conversation on topical issues, as they affect the economy and to propose solutions on our way forward.”

“A Ghana development forum which will be a forum to bring various stakeholders together to discuss and build consensus on key interventions such as the IMF programme and our debt restructuring programme,” he stated.

-citinewsroom