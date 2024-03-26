Food suppliers threaten to picket at Education Ministry over arrears

National Food Suppliers Association of Ghana (NAFSAG) has announced its intention to picket at the premises of the Ministry of Education if the outstanding debts owed to its members are not settled within the next 14 days.

In a statement released on March 26, NAFSAG expressed concern over the unfair distribution of funds to suppliers, with only a select few under the Ghana Commodity Exchange receiving payments.

The Association has accused the Ministry of Education of lacking equity and transparency in the disbursement of funds to suppliers, suggesting that there may be a deliberate attempt to undermine the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

“We suspect a deliberate and unconscionable attempt by the Ministry of Education to frustrate the operational activities of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to the disadvantage and chagrin of the suppliers.”

The Association is demanding immediate action to address the issue and ensure fair treatment for all suppliers involved as the National Food Buffer Stock Company’s suppliers have not been paid since February 2023, according to the statement.

-citinewsroom