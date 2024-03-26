ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Food suppliers threaten to picket at Education Ministry over arrears

Social News Food suppliers threaten to picket at Education Ministry over arrears
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

National Food Suppliers Association of Ghana (NAFSAG) has announced its intention to picket at the premises of the Ministry of Education if the outstanding debts owed to its members are not settled within the next 14 days.

In a statement released on March 26, NAFSAG expressed concern over the unfair distribution of funds to suppliers, with only a select few under the Ghana Commodity Exchange receiving payments.

The Association has accused the Ministry of Education of lacking equity and transparency in the disbursement of funds to suppliers, suggesting that there may be a deliberate attempt to undermine the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

“We suspect a deliberate and unconscionable attempt by the Ministry of Education to frustrate the operational activities of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to the disadvantage and chagrin of the suppliers.”

The Association is demanding immediate action to address the issue and ensure fair treatment for all suppliers involved as the National Food Buffer Stock Company’s suppliers have not been paid since February 2023, according to the statement.

Read the statement below

3262024103605-j4eq276ggb-3262024101232-capture-21

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe

3 hours ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

3 hours ago

Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA officers from harassing businessmen —Gideon Boako Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA o...

3 hours ago

No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

4 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

4 hours ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

4 hours ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

4 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

4 hours ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

Just in....
body-container-line