26.03.2024

A/R: We’ve recorded high bookings in first quarter of 2024 ahead of Easter - Rental Service Providers

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng II Contributor
26.03.2024

Rental service providers operating within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have reported a significant surge in bookings during the first quarter of 2024.

Despite prevailing economic challenges in the country, these providers note a steady influx of customers, including event planners, families, and various groups.

Achi Links Rentals, a prominent rental service in the region, highlights a notable demand for items such as canopies, chairs, tents, tables, carpets, and sound systems.

Anderson Frimpong, the General Manager of Achi Links Rentals, spoke to reporters on Monday, March 25, 2024, attributing this trend to the increasing frequency of events like weddings, funerals, and crusades across the Ashanti Region.

Frimpong further noted a growing appreciation for fashion and decoration among event organizers in the region, which has contributed to the heightened demand for their services.

While acknowledging the surge in bookings, he reassured the public of their commitment to delivering exceptional service, urging them to continue engaging with their services.

