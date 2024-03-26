GNFS intensifies fire safety education in Kumasi

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified its fire safety education efforts in the Ashanti Region to tackle fire outbreaks.

Firefighters in the region on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 hit some principal streets of Suame Municipality to engage traders and drivers on fire prevention measures.

The campaign according to them formed part of the renewed efforts by the GNFS towards educating citizens on the occurrence of fires.

The event was spearheaded by the Fire Ladies Association in the Ashanti Region.

The on-street education by GNFS drew female fire fighters from Manhyia, Breman Mampong and Offinso fire commands.

Speaking to this reporter, Mamponten District Fire Commander DOIII Akua Birago underscored the essence of ensuring fire safety at all places at all times.

She noted that public education was critical and therefore expressed GNFS's determination to constantly go out on such education missions to help reduce the menace in the region.

He added that the team as part of their education drive distributed flyers containing their numbers to the public.

She urges the general public to pay particular attention to fire safety measures to help further reduce fire outbreaks in the area.