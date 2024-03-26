ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GNFS intensifies fire safety education in Kumasi

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng II Contributor
Social News GNFS intensifies fire safety education in Kumasi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has intensified its fire safety education efforts in the Ashanti Region to tackle fire outbreaks.

Firefighters in the region on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 hit some principal streets of Suame Municipality to engage traders and drivers on fire prevention measures.

The campaign according to them formed part of the renewed efforts by the GNFS towards educating citizens on the occurrence of fires.

The event was spearheaded by the Fire Ladies Association in the Ashanti Region.

The on-street education by GNFS drew female fire fighters from Manhyia, Breman Mampong and Offinso fire commands.

Speaking to this reporter, Mamponten District Fire Commander DOIII Akua Birago underscored the essence of ensuring fire safety at all places at all times.

She noted that public education was critical and therefore expressed GNFS's determination to constantly go out on such education missions to help reduce the menace in the region.

He added that the team as part of their education drive distributed flyers containing their numbers to the public.

She urges the general public to pay particular attention to fire safety measures to help further reduce fire outbreaks in the area.

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

53 minutes ago

Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA officers from harassing businessmen —Gideon Boako Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA o...

58 minutes ago

No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

2 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

2 hours ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

2 hours ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

2 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

2 hours ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

7 hours ago

Kenya has a nationawide tree-planting public holiday every November 13. By LUIS TATO AFP Planting trees in wrong places heats the planet: study

Just in....
body-container-line