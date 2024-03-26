Anti-Gay Bill: ‘Suspension of ministerial approval a dose of Akufo-Addo’s own medicine’ — Group lauds Speaker Bagbin

The Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra have thrown their weight behind Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in his standoff with President Akufo-Addo over the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, March 26, the youth chiefs registered their support for Speaker Bagbin's recent decision to suspend the consideration of ministerial nominees submitted by President Akufo-Addo.

Waala Youth Chief for Fadama, Awudu Ishaq, said the suspension amounted to "giving President Akufo-Addo a dose of his own medicine".

According to Mr. Ishaq, "We stand with Mr Speaker on the decision to suspend the consideration and approval of ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo in similar fashion to the reason given for his own decision to refuse not only in asserting to the Bill but also in receiving the Bill."

The group accused the President of engaging in "delay tactics" with the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill”, which was unanimously passed by parliament on February 28.

They praised Speaker Bagbin for his "tremendous resolve in seeing this Bill passed to serve its purpose."

If the President refuses to assent to the bill, the Waala chiefs warned they "shall mobilise other progressive forces and like minds to protest and campaign for this Bill to be assented to."

The bill, otherwise known as the anti-gay bill or anti-LGBTQ+ bill, seeks to outlaw LGBTQI+ activities and advocacy in Ghana.

However, President Akufo-Addo has declined to assent to it due to a pending court case challenging its constitutionality.