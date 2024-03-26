ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-Gay Bill: ‘Suspension of ministerial approval a dose of Akufo-Addo’s own medicine’ — Group lauds Speaker Bagbin

Headlines Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra, Speaking at the press conference
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra, Speaking at the press conference

The Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra have thrown their weight behind Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in his standoff with President Akufo-Addo over the anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, March 26, the youth chiefs registered their support for Speaker Bagbin's recent decision to suspend the consideration of ministerial nominees submitted by President Akufo-Addo.

Waala Youth Chief for Fadama, Awudu Ishaq, said the suspension amounted to "giving President Akufo-Addo a dose of his own medicine".

According to Mr. Ishaq, "We stand with Mr Speaker on the decision to suspend the consideration and approval of ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo in similar fashion to the reason given for his own decision to refuse not only in asserting to the Bill but also in receiving the Bill."

The group accused the President of engaging in "delay tactics" with the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill”, which was unanimously passed by parliament on February 28.

They praised Speaker Bagbin for his "tremendous resolve in seeing this Bill passed to serve its purpose."

If the President refuses to assent to the bill, the Waala chiefs warned they "shall mobilise other progressive forces and like minds to protest and campaign for this Bill to be assented to."

The bill, otherwise known as the anti-gay bill or anti-LGBTQ+ bill, seeks to outlaw LGBTQI+ activities and advocacy in Ghana.

However, President Akufo-Addo has declined to assent to it due to a pending court case challenging its constitutionality.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Put the blame on me; Ill accept it —says Ashanti Regional Minister on lack of interchanges in Kumasi Put the blame on me; I’ll accept it — says Ashanti Regional Minister on lack of ...

46 minutes ago

Nigerian bandits strategically target school children for kidnappings – heres why Nigerian bandits strategically target school children for kidnappings – here’s w...

55 minutes ago

Kenya has a nationawide tree-planting public holiday every November 13. By LUIS TATO AFP Planting trees in wrong places heats the planet: study

1 hour ago

Energy Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh Mathew Opoku Prempeh is not insensitive – Spokesperson hits back at critics

1 hour ago

Waala Youth Chiefs of Accra, Speaking at the press conference Anti-Gay Bill: ‘Suspension of ministerial approval a dose of Akufo-Addo’s own me...

1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘Your refusal to sign anti-gay bill flagrant violation of your oath of office’ —...

2 hours ago

It's shocking Bawumia has the audacity to attack GRA after his govt imposed so many taxes on Ghanaians – Minority It's shocking Bawumia has the audacity to attack GRA after his gov’t imposed so ...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor timetable: ‘Napo was right; those calling for it are just trying to score...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer ‘Bow your heads in shame for monumentally failing, taking Ashanti region for gra...

2 hours ago

Bongo MP, Edward Abambire Bawa Dumsor: Edward Bawa lambasts Mathew Opoku Prempeh over ‘bring your own timetable...

Just in....
body-container-line