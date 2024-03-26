It's shocking Bawumia has the audacity to attack GRA after his gov’t imposed so many taxes on Ghanaians – Minority

26.03.2024 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has descended on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for comments made against the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Vice President during a meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry accused some GRA officials of harassing businesses.

According to him, these harassments occur because of unrealistic targets set by senior officers.

“They are harassing businesses. That harassment is coming from the sort of target that are created at their office. They are setting unrealistic targets. And this is because the tax base is so narrow you say to them, this is your target for this month, and they are trying to figure out where do I go,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

In a press release reacting to this, the Minority in Parliament led by its leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said it is shocked the Vice President dared to go after GRA officials when he has been part of a government that has imposed so many taxes on Ghanaians.

“It is shocking to note that Alhaji Bawumia had the audacity to single out GRA workers for attack and condemnation after the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government had imposed a lot of taxes on businesses and Ghanaians,” the Minority said in its release.

The release continued, “The government’s huge appetite for taxes has created a high tax regime which has made the country unattractive for doing business. It is therefore not surprising that many businesses in Ghana are relocating to other countries in the West African sub-region.”

The Minority is of the view that the many taxes imposed by government have only brought doom to Ghanaian businesses.

The group insists that Ghanaians must vote against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 General Election.