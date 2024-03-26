ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.03.2024 Headlines

It's shocking Bawumia has the audacity to attack GRA after his gov’t imposed so many taxes on Ghanaians – Minority

It's shocking Bawumia has the audacity to attack GRA after his govt imposed so many taxes on Ghanaians – Minority
26.03.2024 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has descended on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for comments made against the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The Vice President during a meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry accused some GRA officials of harassing businesses.

According to him, these harassments occur because of unrealistic targets set by senior officers.

“They are harassing businesses. That harassment is coming from the sort of target that are created at their office. They are setting unrealistic targets. And this is because the tax base is so narrow you say to them, this is your target for this month, and they are trying to figure out where do I go,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

In a press release reacting to this, the Minority in Parliament led by its leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said it is shocked the Vice President dared to go after GRA officials when he has been part of a government that has imposed so many taxes on Ghanaians.

“It is shocking to note that Alhaji Bawumia had the audacity to single out GRA workers for attack and condemnation after the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government had imposed a lot of taxes on businesses and Ghanaians,” the Minority said in its release.

The release continued, “The government’s huge appetite for taxes has created a high tax regime which has made the country unattractive for doing business. It is therefore not surprising that many businesses in Ghana are relocating to other countries in the West African sub-region.”

The Minority is of the view that the many taxes imposed by government have only brought doom to Ghanaian businesses.

The group insists that Ghanaians must vote against Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

4 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

4 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

4 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

4 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

4 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

4 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

4 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

4 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

4 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line