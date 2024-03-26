ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.03.2024 NPP

Regional Minister 'fails' to name 5 projects undertaken by NPP gov't in Ashanti region

Regional Minister 'fails' to name 5 projects undertaken by NPP gov't in Ashanti region
26.03.2024 LISTEN

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, faced scrutiny during an interview on Oyerepa TV as he struggled to name five projects undertaken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the region.

The interview, broadcasted on Monday, March 25, 2024, revealed Osei-Mensah's difficulty in providing a comprehensive list of projects initiated by his party.

While he managed to mention four projects, he stumbled and went silent when pressed for more.

"We have completed the Zipline project which is at Mampong… go and look at Bosomtwe Girls… By the end of April, you will see that planes can land at the airport… The baby and mother unit that Auntie Rebecca came to commission is also our project," he stated.

However, Osei-Mensah's inability to name five distinct projects raised eyebrows, especially considering his earlier challenge to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding government's legacy projects in the region.

He had previously demanded that the NDC provide evidence of ten signature projects commissioned during their eight-year tenure in the Ashanti Region.

"They [NDC] should give me 10 signature projects or legacy projects that they commissioned in the 8-year period they were in power, in the Ashanti Region," he quizzes.

Watch the interview below:

https://fb.watch/r2s-6-syua/

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

2 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

2 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

2 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

2 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

2 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

2 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

2 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

2 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

2 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line