Regional Minister 'fails' to name 5 projects undertaken by NPP gov't in Ashanti region

26.03.2024 LISTEN

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, faced scrutiny during an interview on Oyerepa TV as he struggled to name five projects undertaken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the region.

The interview, broadcasted on Monday, March 25, 2024, revealed Osei-Mensah's difficulty in providing a comprehensive list of projects initiated by his party.

While he managed to mention four projects, he stumbled and went silent when pressed for more.

"We have completed the Zipline project which is at Mampong… go and look at Bosomtwe Girls… By the end of April, you will see that planes can land at the airport… The baby and mother unit that Auntie Rebecca came to commission is also our project," he stated.

However, Osei-Mensah's inability to name five distinct projects raised eyebrows, especially considering his earlier challenge to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding government's legacy projects in the region.

He had previously demanded that the NDC provide evidence of ten signature projects commissioned during their eight-year tenure in the Ashanti Region.

"They [NDC] should give me 10 signature projects or legacy projects that they commissioned in the 8-year period they were in power, in the Ashanti Region," he quizzes.

Watch the interview below:

https://fb.watch/r2s-6-syua/