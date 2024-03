Senegal presidency winner says he is 'break' from establishment

Anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye said Monday that Senegal's people had chosen to "break" with the current political system as he was set to become the youngest president in the country's history.

Faye's main rival from the governing coalition, Amadou Ba, has already conceded the race, triggering a political earthquake in the West African nation.

It marked a stunning victory for the 44-year-old Faye, who was only freed from prison 10 days before Sunday's election, whose results are not yet official.

He described himself in his first public address since Ba conceded as "the choice of a break" from the establishment.

One of his main priorities as president will be "national reconciliation" following three years of unrest and a political crisis, Faye said.

Senegal's anti-establishment candidate for president Bassirou Diomaye Faye promised voters deep change. By Carmen Abd Ali (AFP)

Faye also vowed to "fight corruption at every level" rebuild institutions and tackle the cost of living crisis.

xIt is the first time in 12 presidential votes held under universal suffrage since Senegal gained independence from France in 1960 that an opposition candidate has won in the first round of voting.

Ba, 62, recognised Faye's win and rang him to offer his congratulations.

Outgoing president Macky Sall, who did not stand after wins in 2012 and 2019, also congratulated him, hailing "a victory for Senegalese democracy".

'Hungry for change'

Faye has promised left-wing pan-Africanism and to renegotiate gas and oil contracts, with Senegal due to start production on recently discovered oil and gas reserves later this year.

The opposition candidate was only released from prison 10 days before the presidential election. By JOHN WESSELS (AFP)

The opposition candidate has never held a nationally elected position before.

The United States echoed Sall in hailing a triumph of democracy in Senegal.

"The commitment of the Senegalese people to the democratic process is part of the foundation of our deep friendship and strong bilateral ties," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Faye on his victory, and said he looked forward to working with him.

El Hadji Mamadou Mbaye, a political science lecturer and researcher at the University of Saint-Louis, told AFP that "people are hungry for change when you see what is happening in this country in terms of corruption, non-respect of the law".

The person who most embodied the longed-for change was Ousmane Sonko, Mbaye added, referring to the firebrand opposition figurehead who was barred from running in the election but endorsed Faye as his replacement.

Faye had appeared clearly ahead of former prime minister Ba, according to provisional results from individual polling stations published by local media and on social networks.

Official results are expected before the end of the week. An absolute majority was required for a first-round win.

Newspaper front pages had already congratulated Faye. "Happy Birthday Mister President," said the Walf Quotidien, referring to Monday being Faye's birthday.

Map of Senagal locating the capital Dakar. By Vincent LEFAI, Laurence SAUBADU (AFP/File)

Hundreds of jubilant Faye supporters had gathered at his campaign headquarters in the capital Dakar late on Sunday.

"It's a total revolution. Everything is going to change. Behaviourally, socially and financially, everything is going to change," Coumba Diallo, a singer known as Queen Biz, enthused.

At least 10 of the 17 presidential candidates earlier on Monday had congratulated Faye in light of provisional results published by the media.

No major incidents were reported during the vote despite three years of bouts of unrest and a last-minute postponement of the election.

Deep change

Faye was released from prison on March 14 under a rapidly passed amnesty law, together with Sonko.

He was jailed last year on charges linked to a standoff between Sonko and the state. Sonko was barred from running in the presidential race due to a defamation conviction.

The anti-establishment candidate has pledged to restore national "sovereignty" and distribute wealth more equitably.

Senegal's population by age group, with 0-14, 15-64 and over 65, since 2000. By Sophie STUBER, Hervé BOUILLY (AFP)

He has also promised to renegotiate mining, gas and oil contracts signed with foreign companies.

"I want to say to the international community, to our bilateral and multilateral partners, that Senegal... will remain... a sure and reliable ally to all partners who commit to a virtuous, respectful and mutually productive cooperation with us," Faye said on Monday.

Postponement

Senegal was originally due to vote on February 25, but an 11th-hour postponement by Sall triggered the worst political crisis in decades and violence that left four dead.

Amadou Ba, 62, President Macky Sall's hand-picked would-be successor, had urged people to vote 'for experience and competence'. By Carmen Abd Ali (AFP)

Around 7.3 million of Senegal's 18 million population were eligible to vote.

With the country viewed as a beacon of democracy in coup-hit West Africa, where Russia is strengthening its influence, the election was closely followed.

It is Senegal's third democratic handover from one elected leader to another since independence.

Hundreds of observers from civil society, the African Union, the ECOWAS regional group and the European Union were on hand.

After weeks of confusion, Senegal's top constitutional body overruled Sall's attempt to delay the vote until December and forced him to reset the date to March 24, resulting in a rushed campaign that clashed with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Sall's legacy includes mass arrests, persistent poverty, 20 percent unemployment and thousands of migrants setting off on the perilous voyage to Europe each year.

Several episodes of unrest triggered partly by the stand-off between Sonko and the state have seen dozens killed and hundreds arrested since 2021.

bur-sba-lal-amt/kjm/aph/mca