25.03.2024

Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Be prepared to be president, anything can happen – Kwesi Ahwoi to Prof Opoku-Agyemang
25.03.2024

Kwesi Ahwoi, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Kwesi Ahwoi, has advised Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang to remain vigilant and prepared in her political journey.

During a gathering at Mr Ahwoi’s office in Labone, which marked Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's reappointment, the former Minister for Agriculture drew parallels to unexpected shifts in political leadership.

He alluded to the unforeseen circumstances that led to John Mahama's ascension to the presidency following the demise of late former President J.E. A Mills.

Ahwoi's remarks, captured in a widely circulated video, elicited mixed reactions among the attendees.

“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama.

“Anything can happen, so, Naana, be ever prepared, as your motto says. Anything can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana, ” he advised.

Amidst the discourse, a voice expressing concern was heard, cautioning against any implications of misfortune.

“No, no don’t pray for death,"he stated.

—CitiNewsroom

