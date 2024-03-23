The Choice Of A Running Mate; Npp At Crossroads?

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA)

23.03.2024 LISTEN

The NPP seems to be at crossroads…

NPP has selected Dr. Mahammudu Bawumia (DMB) as our party flagbearer for 2024 elections. We have selected our Parliamentary candidates, constituted our campaign team and manifesto committees. The only Puzzle left is the selection of the running mate to partner our candidate and the party will be all ready for the 2024 elections.

It is a known fact that various interest groups within the party have started lobbying for their preferred candidate to be chosen as vice Presidential candidate. To make the ticket of the paring more stronger many have urge NPP to choose it’s running mate from Ashanti region, the “World bank” of the party. So the lobbying is intense in Ashanti region and therefore seems to have created “tension and deep division” in Ashanti region.

NPP cannot afford to take Ashanti region for granted that is the hard core fact.

The NDC , our main opponent has made Ashanti region (NPP’s base ) their target to get more votes going into 2024 elections; not even their considered world bank, Volta region. It is therefore IMPORTANT we ( NPP) do not allow the selection of a running mate to divide Ashanti region the more. Fact, if Ashanti region fails NPP, the NPP party will be in BIG TROUBLE. The region need everybody to help break the 8. Let us not pressurize DMB, let’s allow him to make his best choice .

Furthermore, l also want to appeal to Dr. Bawumia , our candidate for 2024 to also save NPP from further division by naming his running mate sooner than later . This will further help the party especially Ashanti region NPP from further deteriorating. By naming the running mate NOW, any fallouts could be managed and handled by the on-going reconciliation team in Ashanti region led by Mr. Edward Boateng.

Indeed, per our revised NPP constitution in article 13 section 3 (1) and (2) our candidate ought to have selected our running mate by close of December last year, 2023, however, per his request for extension it was granted by National Council. Recent events especially in Ashanti region are not encouraging. As a concern Patriot my concern and that of many is that when the process is delayed the cracks becomes dipper and more disturbing which wouldn’t help the party’s course for our quest to break the 8. Ghana and NPP need DMB to save the country from going back in development.

We need a running mate who will rejuvenate the base of our party in the region.

I contested for the regional chairmanship position.It was a fierce contest and unfortunately, l lost but I can’t turn my back to the party I love so much. I am fully on board the Party’s campaign to help break the 8 and expect all others including parliamentary candidates who lost primaries to also join the campaign.

We have only one NPP. 2024 is the ultimate, let’s unite behind the big elephant.

We can do it. Kukrudu Kukrudu Kukrudu!!! Coka, l care.