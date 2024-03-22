ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Avoid insults and intemperate language, you’re not known for it — Nsawam chief to Alan

Social News Avoid insults and intemperate language, youre not known for it — Nsawam chief to Alan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

During a visit to the Nsawam Traditional Council in the Akwapim South municipality of the Eastern Region, Nana Kwaku Osabu, representing Chief Nana Kwabena Ansah I, Chief of Nsawam appealed to Mr. Alan Kyerematen, leader and founder of the Movement for Change and independent presidential hopeful for the 2024 general elections, to avoid engaging in politics of insults during and after the elections.

Nana Kwaku Osabu noted that Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry under the governing New Patriotic Party, is not known for employing insults in his political discourse.

He urged Kyerematen to discourage his followers from engaging in such behaviour, especially on social media platforms, which could tarnish his campaign.

Accompanied by Queen Mother Awoyaa Amankwa I and other dignitaries from the Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Osabu warmly welcomed Kyerematen and his team to the palace, emphasizing that despite being barred from active politics, they have observed Kyerematen's positive demeanour on the campaign trail.

He urged Mr Kyerematen to continue promoting peace and urged his followers to emulate his conduct to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

In response, Mr Kyerematen expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from the chiefs, people, and market women of the municipality.

He reiterated that his primary purpose for touring markets across the country is to outline his agenda for transforming markets if elected president in the upcoming December 7, elections.

Mr Kyerematen called on Ghanaians to reconsider their voting patterns, highlighting the failures of both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to fulfil their promises to the electorate.

He criticized the cycle of turning to the International Monetary Fund every eight years, emphasizing the need for change in Ghana's political landscape.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Jobless nurses accuse Health Ministry of extortion for postings Jobless nurses accuse Health Ministry of extortion for postings

2 hours ago

World Water Day: 3 in every 5 persons in Ghana dont have water on their premises – Report World Water Day: 3 in every 5 persons in Ghana don’t have water on their premise...

2 hours ago

Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC, Employment Ministry rescheduled to March 25 Striking teacher unions want meeting with NLC, Employment Ministry rescheduled t...

2 hours ago

Suspending approval of new ministers is needless – Atta Kyea jabs Bagbin Suspending approval of new ministers is needless – Atta Kyea jabs Bagbin

2 hours ago

Return outstanding BVDs – EC orders regional offices Return outstanding BVDs – EC orders regional offices

3 hours ago

Inusah Fuseini defends Speaker Bagbin on suspension of ministerial approval Inusah Fuseini defends Speaker Bagbin on suspension of ministerial approval

3 hours ago

Well soon begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo – Minority reveals We’ll soon begin impeachment processes against Akufo-Addo – Minority reveals

3 hours ago

Approval of new ministers: We must stop undue, unwarranted politicking – AG Approval of new ministers: ‘We must stop undue, unwarranted politicking’ – AG

4 hours ago

Country flags at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. By Glyn KIRK AFP Malaysia says no to hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost

4 hours ago

The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba has enjoyed a dizzying rise through military ranks. By PETER BUSOMOKE AFPFile Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief

Just in....
body-container-line