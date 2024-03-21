ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

Travel & Tourism Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs MinisterRight and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister[Right] and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi

Ghana and Malawi have signed a visa waiver agreement that will allow citizens of both countries to travel between the two nations without a visa.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 21, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced that the new visa waiver regime took effect from February 7, 2024.

The statement said in part: "The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Malawi desirous of strengthening their bilateral relations and existing cooperation have entered into an Agreement on visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports."

Citizens from Ghana and Malawi holding ordinary, diplomatic or service passports will now be able to "transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work within a calendar year."

The new agreement is aimed at boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries through increased people-to-people contact and travel flows.

It will make travel between Ghana and Malawi significantly more convenient by removing the need for visa applications and fees.

This is also expected to support economic and tourism activities in both nations.

321202464435-l5hsk8v331-img1759.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame There’s no risk of prejudice; proceed with the approval processes for ministeria...

1 hour ago

Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt theyll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar —Nana Aba Anamoah Ghanaians need a new force but I doubt they’ll leave NPP, NDC for Cheddar — Nana...

1 hour ago

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs MinisterRight and President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

1 hour ago

A Plus, Ghanaian singer and politician Dumsor: ‘GRIDCO and VRA are criminal organizations collapsing businesses in Ghan...

1 hour ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahamaleft and NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha ‘Spectacular disaster Mahama incurably corrupt, not fit for leadership’ — Salam ...

1 hour ago

Its unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-called govt business – Minority fires Majority Caucus It’s unfortunate, bizarre for you to accuse Speaker Bagbin of sabotaging so-call...

2 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustaphaleft and NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey ‘There’ll be appropriate responses to your unguarded attacks on Bawumia’ — Salam...

2 hours ago

24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC 24 hour economy: NPP is dazed because of their inconsistencies - NDC

2 hours ago

Ill resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin I’ll resist any affront on democracy under my leadership – Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authority of Parliament – Majority Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin is wrong, Akufo-Addo didn't undermine the authorit...

Just in....
body-container-line