Ghana and Malawi introduce visa-free travel to boost bilateral ties

Ghana and Malawi have signed a visa waiver agreement that will allow citizens of both countries to travel between the two nations without a visa.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 21, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced that the new visa waiver regime took effect from February 7, 2024.

The statement said in part: "The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Malawi desirous of strengthening their bilateral relations and existing cooperation have entered into an Agreement on visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports."

Citizens from Ghana and Malawi holding ordinary, diplomatic or service passports will now be able to "transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work within a calendar year."

The new agreement is aimed at boosting bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries through increased people-to-people contact and travel flows.

It will make travel between Ghana and Malawi significantly more convenient by removing the need for visa applications and fees.

This is also expected to support economic and tourism activities in both nations.