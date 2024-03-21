‘Mahama transformed Kumasi Airport into internationaI, not Akufo-Addo’ — Sammy Gyamfi ‘schools’ Asenso Boakye

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it transformed the Kumasi Airport into an international airport.

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, has accused Roads Minister Francis Asenso Boakye of falsehood in a recent interview where he credited the NPP government with the redevelopment of the airport.

In the interview on Accra-based Starr FM, Mr. Boakye is said to have “struggled” to mention projects undertaken by the NPP in the Ashanti region and cited the airport as one such achievement.

However, according to Mr. Gyamfi, "This claim by Asenso Boakye is palpably false and a desperate attempt to appropriate the legacy of former President John Dramani Mahama."

The statement issued via X on Thursday, March 21, outlined the three phases of the Kumasi Airport redevelopment project started under former President John Mahama in 2014.

It noted that the completion of phase one during Mahama's tenure allow for night flights and international operations.

Mr. Gyamfi also highlighted that Mahama secured funding for the subsequent phases and even cut the sod for phase two in 2016.

The statement concludes that "it cannot be the case that the Kumasi Airport was made an international airport by the ruling NPP as claimed."

*EXPOSING ASENSO BOAKYE’S LIES ABOUT THE KUMASI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT REDEVELOPMENT*

21/03/2024

I have just sighted a video excerpt of an interview between ace broadcaster, Bola Ray of Star FM and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Asenso Boakye (attached hereto).

In the said video, the Minister for Roads who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bantama Constituency, is seen struggling to mention just five (5) major achievements of the ruling NPP in their stronghold, the Ashanti region.

After much fumbling, the visibly confused and nervous Minister stated among other things that, “the Kumasi Airport is now an international airport” and that this is the achievement of the ruling NPP government.

This claim by Asenso Boakye is palpably false and a desperate attempt to appropriate the legacy of the Nation Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama. It is therefore important to set the records straight so that the unsuspecting public are not misled.

1. For the records, the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment is a three (3) phased project started by President John Dramani Mahama.

2. Phase 1 of the project was completed in the year 2014 at a cost of $USD29 million with the construction of a new 1,981 meter runway, modern Instrument Landing Systems and the provision of Auronuatical Ground Lighting, to make night flights possible. See: MyJoyOnlinehttps://www.myjoyonline.com › ma...Mahama, Asantehene commission refurbished Kumasi Airport

3. Consequently, the Kumasi Airport became an International Airport, albeit to a moderate extent, after the completion of Phase one (1) of the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment project in the year 2014. As a matter of fact, President John Mahama flew from Vienna, Austria to Kumasi in the Presidential jet for a meeting with the Otumfour in 2015.

4. On 2nd November 2016, President Mahama secured and had Parliament approve €66.35 million($77.977 million) from Banco Santander S.A of Spain for the Phase two (2) of the project, comprising a modern one (1) million passenger a year capacity Terminal building with three Airbridges, multiple service facilities and the extension of the runway to 2,300 meters to accommodate larger aircrafts.

5. Indeed, President Mahama cut the sod for Phase two (2) of the project on 5th December, 2016, by which time the contractor was already on site. See: Graphic Onlinehttps://www.graphic.com.gh › newsPrez Mahama cuts tape for 2nd phase of Ksi Airport

6. In April 2019, President Akufo-Addo found and had Parliament approve € 58.9 million(69.6 million) from Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, for Phase 3 of the project whose scope of works include the expansion of the terminal building, access roads, car park and a new fire station.

7. It is therefore an indisputable fact, that Phase 1 and 2 of the Kumasi International Airport Redevelopment project are the legacies of the Nation-Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama.

8. For emphasis, the Kumasi Airport became somewhat an international airport after the completion of phase 1 of the redevelopment project, (the core component of the project) in the year 2014, under the erstwhile NDC/Mahama government.

9. Phases 2 and 3 are being done concurrently because according to the contractor, it would save the nation $4 million. Both phases are yet to be completed and operationalized. Therefore, it cannot be the case that the Kumasi Airport was made an international airport by the ruling NPP as claimed by Asenso Boakye in the attached video.

Asenso Boakye ought to know these basic facts and save himself from further embarrassment. The fact that he struggled to mention a single major completed project of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti region, is testament to the fact that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, that he is a part of, has failed the good people of their electoral world bank, the Ashanti Region. The NPP and the likes of Asenso Boakye must bow down their heads in shame for monumentally failing and taking for granted the good people of the Ashanti Region.

The desperate attempt by the NPP to plagiarize and steal the achievements of the Nation-Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama, will not be tolerated. Notice is hereby served.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

National Communications Officer, NDC