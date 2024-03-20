Natural Resources Governance: TAMA Foundation holds high level stakeholder meeting in Tamale

20.03.2024 LISTEN

To find solutions to the multifaceted challenges surrounding Ghana's natural resources, TAMA Foundation, a non-governmental organization, held a High -Level Forum in Tamale the Northern Regional capital.

The one day event was on the theme "Building resilient communities through the sustainable management of Natural Resources", and was to discuss three research findings that was done by the TAMA Foundation Universal in partnership with the Faculty of Natural Resources and Environment, University for Development Studies (UDS).

Conflicts on natural resources arise due to disputes over access to and control over resources. Conflicts when not addressed effectively and in good time, can undermine trust among stakeholders and increase insecurity and degradation of resources in contention and thereby upsetting local livelihoods.

To help identify the causes and suggest sustainable solutions to the problems, TAMA Foundation Universal commissioned an assessment of natural resource conflicts in northern Ghana.

The objectives of the study were to identify the nature, drivers, parties, resolution mechanisms and status of the key natural resource conflicts and geo-locating them in each of the five northern regions.

The study was done under the Natural Resource Accountability in Northern Ghana (NaRAING) project funded by Ford Foundation to promote the judicious, transparent, and accountable use of mineral resources to address social inequalities, conserve the environment and protect human rights of people living in mineral-rich communities in Northern Ghana.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Dr. Chrys Anab, in an interview with the media, indicated that the goals of the NaRAING project were to increase and deepen the capacity of community structures to protect the rights of people in mineral-rich communities in Northern Ghana as well as increase and deepen capacity of Northern Ghana Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Network to influence national policies on natural resource management.

He also said that as part of the NaRAING, TAMA Foundation Universal, would strengthen mechanisms for the prevention of natural resource conflicts, including strengthening conflict early warning mechanisms and promote peace-building activities and responses to the possible threats of violent extremist organizations and enhancing research capacity that generates quality evidence for policy advocacy in natural resource governance.

"Within the framework of NaRAING project, and in respect of the attainment of project outcomes listed above, TAMA Foundation Universal has engaged the Faculty of Natural Resources and Environment, University for Development Studies to conduct an assessment of natural resource conflicts in Northern Ghana," he noted.

It was attended by stakeholders drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies, local authorities, CSOs as well as traditional leaders.

He said the forum, served as a pivotal juncture for stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and collaborative problem-solving regarding the prudent management of Ghana's natural wealth.

He added that not only does the wanton depletion of resources disrupt ecological equilibrium, but it also perpetuates cycles of poverty and exacerbates social tensions, further underscoring the urgency for proactive interventions.

Central to the discourse were the persistent conflicts plaguing Ghana's natural resources sector. From illicit mining activities despoiling pristine landscapes to rampant deforestation imperilling biodiversity, the meeting provided a platform to shine a spotlight on these pressing concerns.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Projects at the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Alhaji Iddi Zakaria, in a statement on behalf of the authority, said the NDA with the mandate to coordinate development activities in the area, was ready to partner with any institution that is working to promote development and reduce poverty among the people.

Other speakers, who spoke at the forum, passionately articulated the paramount importance of preserving Ghana's natural heritage for posterity.