Bayt African Charity, DirectAid donates Ramadan package to 300 families

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Bayt African Charity, an Islamic non-governmental organization (NGO) in Ghana, in collaboration with DirectAid Ghana, has extended a helping hand to the Muslim community in Ahodwo, Nsawam, located in the Eastern Region.

Their joint effort involved the donation of essential food items, including rice, sugar, oil, spaghetti, and tomato paste, to support Muslims in Ahodwo during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking during the annual Ramadan donation event at the Bayt Africa Headquarters, Sheikh Ismai'la Zakaria expressed gratitude to DirectAid Ghana for their continuous support to Muslims in Ahodwo, helping alleviate the financial burden during Ramadan. He emphasized the significance of the donation in enabling beneficiaries to break their fast with dignity and joy.

Sheikh Zakaria Ali Abdul-Karim, the Director of Bayt African Charity, underscored the fruitful partnership between their organization and DirectAid Ghana, highlighting the numerous benefits accrued by the community of Nsawam Ahodwo. He acknowledged that this year's Ramadan package was somewhat limited due to global conflicts, with resources directed to support affected countries like Palestine.

Despite these challenges, Sheikh Abdul-Karim emphasized their commitment to serving the community and expressed hope for peace and harmony across the world. He extended prayers for Allah's blessings upon all staff members of DirectAid Ghana, particularly the Country Director, Mr. Sammi.

The beneficiaries of the donation expressed heartfelt gratitude to DirectAid and Bayt African Charity - Ghana for their generous support. They affirmed that the donated items would significantly alleviate their needs throughout the month of Ramadan. Furthermore, they praised DirectAid Ghana for its continuous efforts in enhancing the welfare of the people of Nsawam, citing various impactful projects such as mosque construction, borehole installations, establishment of Arabic schools, and empowerment programs for women and youth.

Bayt Africa has earned recognition in the community for its various social intervention programs, including mosque construction, borehole projects, free health screenings, and educational initiatives, all made possible through the support of DirectAid Ghana. Their presence in Ghana has positively impacted the lives of both Muslims and non-Muslims, particularly in areas of education, healthcare, and youth and women empowerment.

