NPP Leadership, Invoke Riots Act Now (1)

Is the history of 2008 repeating itself in the activities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the run-up to the 2024 Elections? When it was generally believed that former President John Agyekum Kufuor had done so well that the electorate would vote for then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo, some elements in the NPP worked against that agenda.

These are supporters of the NPP associated with the Butterfly Movement today who for known reasons divided the ranks, especially in the Ashanti Region.

We believe that the NPP is such a formidable and invincible political party in the country, however, by some actions and inactions, it sometimes creates the grounds for the opposition NDC to win power.

It is difficult to understand why the NPP would rather score own goals when the opportunity is ripe for the party to consolidate the gains.

This creates the impression that some members of the party have pent up hatred for themselves.

We find it difficult to appreciate the rationale behind the inability of the National Executive of the party to leverage the successful conduct of the presidential primaries to launch a united campaign to 'break the eight'.

Some characters aligned to certain factions are determined to derail the agenda to break the eight. It is not far from right to link those wicked elements to the devilish plans of the NDC who have held the view that someone from the northern part of the country cannot lead the NPP.

When that happened, the naysayers even in the NPP resolved never to give the NPP the enabling environment to break the eight.

The NPP leadership must have reckoned by now that, some of the supporters in the party, especially in the Ashanti Region, are working for the NDC.

Indiscipline has taken root in the party in certain jurisdictions, but the Stephen Ayesu Ntim and Justin Kodua Frimpong leadership looks on helplessly as if to say it has acquiesced to the “nonsense.”

To such people, who are resolved in their diabolical plans, we remind them of the great saying of former President Kufuor during similar circumstances in 2008 thus, “it is better to be a messenger in a ruling party than a general secretary in opposition.”

The NPP leadership has not missed the opportunity to reiterate its resolve to win power, but so far, we are not convinced the leadership is in control of the affairs.

We are constrained to go to town on the NPP leadership, but we think we have an obligation to compel Stephen Ntim and his team to return to the values of the party established by stalwarts like da Rocha, Peter Ala Adjetey, Odoi Sykes, Harona Esseku, Mac Manu and Freddie Blay.

Some of the party boys and girls who have developed verbal diarrhoea and jump from radio station to radio station to say anything at all must be stopped now.

Where is Hackman Owusu Agyemang, Chairman of the Council of Elders, while Chairman Tom Tom of Manhyia South and others have decided not to respect the rules of the party in their public conversations? Owusu Agyemang, we are aware you know that doom awaits the family that has no elders, and where there are elders, they prefer to sleep when the need arises for them to “invoke the Riots Act.”

Is it difficult for Stephen Ntim and Hackman Owusu Agyemang to direct a ceasefire immediately among the “warring” factions in order to restore the conducive environment necessary for breaking the eight?

Chairman Tom Tom and his group must be told in no uncertain terms that they are putting their membership of the Elephant Family in jeopardy. The leadership must tell them to put up or shut up, otherwise, the Disciplinary Committee must initiate the process to bring order into the party.

Source: Daily Guide