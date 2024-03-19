Kotoka International Airport Passengers Are Not Liable For Airport Maintenance

Ghanaians now pay a plethora of taxes, including COVID-19, as a result of receiving assistance from the International Monetary Fund. As if that weren't already enough, it was recently announced that beginning on May 1, 2024, passengers arriving and departing at Kotoka International Airport would have to pay $20 for maintenance. Even though the bill has not yet been approved by parliament, many Ghanaians were surprised by the news since passengers are not responsible for maintenance.

The article claims that money is required for repairs to several of the airport's essential services, such as the baggage conveyor belt, which is gradually losing its functionality. Quite frankly, such news is something that people in Africa only get to hear often. It appears that we are unaware of our responsibility and neglect to fulfill our obligations, which is the fundamental reason why corruption, rather than prosperity, thrives on the Black Continent.

The airport employs a large number of people to manage flight and cabin crews, engineers, and aircraft dispatching. However, individuals working in different shifts are also involved in maintaining the airfield, buildings, structures, and equipment that is accessible to passengers and security personnel. It makes no sense for travelers to be accountable for airport maintenance expenses when airlines and their customers pay numerous extra taxes and levies to various agencies, either online or at the airport.

Conveyor belt malfunctions can be expensive and time-consuming to fix, and they can harm airline and airport reputations as well as customer confidence. However, the optimum combination for efficient, cost-effective, and productive baggage handling operations is appropriate selection along with good maintenance procedures. The airport maintenance crew does this by carefully examining belt splicing techniques, choosing the right fasteners, and using several portable installation tools.

Thus, it is improper for any country's government to require payment at airports to maintain the infrastructure that serves as a place of travel for travelers. Since it is extremely embarrassing and appears to be a fraudulent means to take money from travelers, such a bill must be rejected when it is brought before Parliament for approval to preserve the integrity and reputation of our country.

Paul Adom-Otchere is in charge of the airport's well-being, therefore, he is responsible for making sure the seat belts work properly without robbing passengers.