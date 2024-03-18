Modern Ghana logo
Block your bank account, SIM card anytime your phone is missing to prevent cyber attack — Internet Expert

Rotimi Onadipe is a prominent advocate for online safety awareness, serving as the Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine.

He is deeply committed to raising awareness about online risks and combating internet abuse and cybercrimes.

As the Chairman of the Internet Abuse Awareness and Prevention Project, Onadipe recently addressed mobile phone users in a broadcast, informing them about crucial steps to take in case of a misplaced or stolen device. He underscored the importance of safeguarding mobile phones to prevent falling victim to cybercrimes.

"Onadipe emphasized that the misplacement or theft of mobile phones is increasingly common in today's internet-driven society. He stressed the need for proactive measures to avoid becoming targets of cybercriminals," said Onadipe.

He highlighted the significant risks posed by unauthorized access to mobile phones, including potential financial losses and various forms of cybercrimes such as kidnapping, cyber extortion, and online harassment.

Onadipe emphasized that merely securing a phone with a PIN or password may not suffice, as skilled cybercriminals can still gain access. He urged individuals to exercise caution and refrain from sharing their phones with strangers.

"Knowing your account number by heart is crucial," Onadipe advised. "In the event of a lost or stolen phone, immediate action is necessary. Contact your mobile network provider and bank promptly to block your SIM card and linked bank accounts, preventing unauthorized access."

In his broadcast, Onadipe provided essential guidance to mobile phone users, empowering them to take proactive measures in safeguarding their personal information and mitigating the risks associated with mobile phone theft or misplacement.

