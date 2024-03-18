Police hold ‘happy Hour’ in Atebubu

The Regional Commander (middle) addressing the gathering

18.03.2024 LISTEN

The Atebubu divisional command of the Ghana Police Service has held a get-together dubbed ‘happy hour’ in Atebubu.

The event which had the objective of entertaining and motivating the men in uniform, also sought to deepen the relationship between the police and the public.

Welcoming guests to the programme, the Atebubu divisional police commander Chief Superintendent Caesar Abanga expressed his gratitude to the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly as well as other stakeholders for their support which has led to a reduction in the incidence of crime in the municipality.

The Bono East regional commander of the Ghana Police Service, A.C.P Oduro Amaning called for a constructive criticism of the work of the police to ensure enhanced service delivery.

He stressed the importance of stakeholder communication to effective policing adding that his office is always open for the necessary collaboration to this effect.

The Brongkyempim band, the regional police band treated guests to some good music whilst they enjoyed some sumptuous food and drinks.

Present were members of other security organizations as well as invitees from other departments.