Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has condemned the failed Agyapa Gold Royalties deal, labelling it as nothing short of "robbery" of public funds.

During an interview on TV3’s Hot Issues, Mr. Domelevo emphasised that the country's systems are turning a blind eye to impunity.

He lamented the lack of swift and decisive action against wrongdoers, noting that such actions could deter similar behaviour in the future.

This comes after the country reportedly spent US$12 million in the Agyapa Royalty deal.

Domelevo pointed out during the interview that if appropriate sanctions had been imposed following the risk analysis report by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, Ghana could have avoided spending US$12 million on the botched Agyapa deal.

He said, “The system is tolerating the irregularities - if it had happened earlier on and it was nipped in the past, and people were not tolerated, or even the government sanctioning the various people. Remember Martin Amidu did risk analysis on it and actions were taken, deterring people. But they came strong and said no we have to do it, so the impunity continues. It is the tone at the top that deters public servants.

“When the risk analysis was done and people’s heads started rolling, I think we wouldn’t be told today that so much has been paid. US$12 million is not small money and we are taxing people.

“In fact we are moving the country from taxation to robbery instead of the production that we were promised. Now, we’re robbing everybody - even your money that you’re using to pay them, they tax you on it. So this is robbery - we’re robbing people and using it this way, I can’t get it.”

We are moving the country from taxation to robbery. Agyapa deal is a clear case of robbery - Daniel Yaw Domelovo, Former Auditor-General. #HotIssues pic.twitter.com/agQTAjVAQ8 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 18, 2024