‘Retract your “Tetteh Quarshie is from Akuapem Mampong” comment now’ — Family to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-AddoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
18.03.2024 LISTEN

The family of Tetteh Quarshie, celebrated as the man who introduced cocoa to Ghana, has disputed claims made by President Nana Akufo-Addo about his[Tetteh Quarshie’s] place of origin.

During Ghana's Independence Day celebrations earlier this month at Koforidua, Akufo-Addo had stated that Quarshie was "an indigene of Mampong Akuapem, here in the Eastern Region."

However, in a statement issued March 17, Michael Nii Ayi Hammond—who identified himself as Quarshie's grandson—asked the president to "retract his comment and statement with all urgency."

"Historians, state men and women, Chief of Mampong, Osabarima Kwame Dartey INI and stakeholders in academia have all kicked against the position of the president, with others believing that it is a deliberate ploy to change the history, steal the pride and joy of Ga's and neglect the contribution of a Ga man to national development; thus the cocoa industry,” he posited.

He further said, “This humble approach will enhance his credibility and public confident by the good people of Ghana in his public speeches in future occasions.”

The family asserts that Quarshie was Ga from Osu in Greater Accra, not Akuapem as stated by the president.

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

