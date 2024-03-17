Modern Ghana logo
HSWU holds regional delegates conference in Sunyani

The 13th quadrennial regional delegates conference of the Health Services Workers Union (HSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has taken place in Sunyani.

Delegates from Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions were at the conference to take stock of the union’s past programmes and activities and deliberate on the way forward.

Addressing the media after the conference, the General Secretary of HSWU, Franklin Owusu Ansah, said the union had submitted proposals for better conditions of service and risk allowance to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for the year 2024, pending negotiations.

He said although members were not happy about their current working conditions, they would follow the due process to drum home their demands.

Successes
Throwing light on some successes chalked by the union over the years, Mr. Owusu Ansah mentioned the acquisition of a four-storey building at Adabraka, the operationalization of the HSWU hostel in Tamale and the construction of permanent office accommodation facilities for two regions.

For her part, the Deputy General Secretary of the HSWU, Patricia Ofosuaa Tweneboah, expressed worry over the delay in the payment of tier two contributions to members of the union and called on the government to ensure regular payment of the contributions to the various schemes as there are many months of arrears.

Madam Ofosuaa Tweneboah also called for the restoration of end-of-service benefits to secure a brighter future for workers.

As part of the conference, new regional executives were elected and inducted into office.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: RichardBoahen

