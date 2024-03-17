21 persons killed in fatal accident on Kumasi-Accra highway

A tragic head-on collision between two vehicles on the Kumasi-Accra road has led to the death of 21 people, with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

The incident, which occurred during the night of Friday, March 15, involved a Sprinter bus and a mini-bus on the Breku stretch of the road in the Ashanti Region.

Eyewitnesses recounted that one of the drivers, reportedly speeding and attempting a wrongful overtaking triggered the fatal collision.

Immediate reports indicate that fourteen individuals, including both drivers, tragically lost their lives at the scene, with seven more succumbing to their injuries at the Juaso and Konongo Government Hospitals.

Reports indicate that as rescuers worked to retrieve the deceased, another vehicle, unaware of the wreckage ahead, collided with the mangled vehicles, resulting in yet another fatality.

The deceased have been transferred to Konongo Government Hospital, while survivors are receiving medical attention for their injuries.

