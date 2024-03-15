We have not arrested Bongo Ideas – Ghana Police Service

Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to deny arresting Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

On Thursday, March 14, several social media posts claimed that Bongo Ideas's whereabouts were unknown after the security service picked him up at dawn.

It was claimed that the social media influencer's parents and some family members had visited several police stations in the capital but could not find him.

Today, the Ghana Police Service through a post on X has indicated that it has not arrested Bongo Ideas as is being claimed.

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police.

“The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual,” parts of the Police statement said.

Meanwhile, the Police have revealed that upon contacting the relatives of Bongo Ideas, his family has confirmed that he is at home.

“The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home,” the Police statement added.