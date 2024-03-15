Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
15.03.2024 General News

We have not arrested Bongo Ideas – Ghana Police Service

Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo IdeasAlbert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas
15.03.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to deny arresting Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas.

On Thursday, March 14, several social media posts claimed that Bongo Ideas's whereabouts were unknown after the security service picked him up at dawn.

It was claimed that the social media influencer's parents and some family members had visited several police stations in the capital but could not find him.

Today, the Ghana Police Service through a post on X has indicated that it has not arrested Bongo Ideas as is being claimed.

“The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police.

“The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual,” parts of the Police statement said.

Meanwhile, the Police have revealed that upon contacting the relatives of Bongo Ideas, his family has confirmed that he is at home.

“The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home,” the Police statement added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

39 minutes ago

Bongo Ideas, Social media critic and blogger ‘Disregard reports of Bongo Ideas’ arrest’ — National Security

43 minutes ago

National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas National Security Ministry denies arresting Bongo Ideas

1 hour ago

Albert Nat Hyde, Social media critic and blogger ‘Bongo Ideas is home; we haven't arrested him’ — Ghana Police

2 hours ago

Albert Nat Hyde, popularly known as Bongo Ideas We have not arrested Bongo Ideas – Ghana Police Service

3 hours ago

A sudden internet disruption cripples business operations in Nigeria, others A sudden internet disruption cripples business operations in Nigeria, others

3 hours ago

Internet outage: NCA gives update on undersea cable disruptions Internet outage: NCA gives update on undersea cable disruptions

4 hours ago

National ID Registry: Issuance of unique numbers to newborns timely - Deputy CEO National ID Registry: Issuance of unique numbers to newborns timely - Deputy CEO

5 hours ago

Finance Ministrys position on anti-gay bill disappointing; betrays Ghana Beyond Aid agenda – Muslim Professionals Association Finance Ministry’s position on anti-gay bill disappointing; betrays Ghana Beyond...

5 hours ago

The sudden arrival of the diggers caught several thousand families off guard. By Leslie Fauvel AFP Despair as Lagos neighbourhood razed for planned highway

5 hours ago

Ghana drives towards national statistical system for evidence-based planning, decision-making Ghana drives towards national statistical system for evidence-based planning, de...

Just in....
body-container-line