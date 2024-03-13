Modern Ghana logo
YEA equips 21,000 youth in brick production, construction

The collaboration between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and CSIR-BRRI represents a significant step forward in addressing youth unemployment and promoting sustainable development in Ghana.

With approximately 21,000 young individuals set to undergo specialized training through the Youth In Brick Production and Construction module, this initiative holds promise for both the participants and the nation as a whole.

Kofi Baah Agyepong, the CEO of YEA, delivered the announcement of this ambitious training program during a gathering of selected trainees in Kumasi. He underscored the careful planning and design of the training module, highlighting its potential to equip Ghana's youth with essential skills and contribute to the country's socio-economic growth.

Agyepong did not mince words when discussing the severity of Ghana's unemployment crisis, labeling it a significant national security threat. However, he expressed optimism about the government's commitment, channeled through YEA, to tackle this challenge head-on by creating job opportunities and fostering skill development among the youth.

The CEO lauded the government's steadfast support for YEA's objectives and stressed the importance of collective efforts in shaping a brighter future for Ghana's youth. With monthly stipends of GH¢500 provided to trainees during the training period, financial barriers to participation are mitigated, allowing for greater inclusivity and dedication to the program.

From the perspective of CSIR-BRRI, Prof. Daniel Ofori shed light on the institute's mandate to generate innovative technologies for socio-economic development. He emphasized the critical role of utilizing local materials in construction to combat climate change and promote sustainable practices. By harnessing Ghana's natural resources and reducing reliance on imported materials, the construction industry can become more environmentally friendly and economically viable.

Dr. Joe Danquah, the Training Coordinator, provided insight into the comprehensive nature of the training module. Through practical sessions, engaging discussions, and hands-on experiences, participants will be equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in burnt brick production and construction. This holistic approach ensures that trainees are not only proficient in their craft but also understand the importance of sustainability and professionalism in the industry.

Overall, the collaborative effort between YEA and CSIR-BRRI represents a beacon of hope for Ghana's youth, offering them a pathway to meaningful employment and contributing to the country's development goals. By investing in skill development and promoting sustainable practices, Ghana can pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come.

