Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH¢500,000 – Chief Justice notify judges

Headlines Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH500,000 – Chief Justice notify judges
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Chief Justice (CJ), Gertrude Torkornoo, has issued a directive to all judges regarding the handling of cases by police prosecutors.

This directive is in response to a letter from the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, which stated that police prosecutors are now limited to prosecuting cases with a monetary value not exceeding GH¢500,000.

The Attorney-General’s letter also specified that cases exceeding this monetary limit should be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for further examination and advice.

He said he had been informed by the Director of Public Prosecutions that because some lower court judges were unaware of these limits, there had been instances where police prosecutors had prosecuted cases well above their mandate.

“I am by this letter bringing to the attention of the Judicial Service the limits imposed on Police Prosecutors to enable lower court judges to refuse to entertain criminal cases brought by Police Prosecutors with monetary value beyond the permissible limits without advice from the Office of the Attorney-General.”

In a letter dated March 4, 2024, the Chief Justice communicated this new directive to the judges, stating, “You are kindly requested to take note accordingly.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Western Regional Minister wins one-million-cedi defamation case against chief/Mu...

2 hours ago

Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH500,000 – Chief Justice notify judges Police prosecutors cannot prosecute cases exceeding GH¢500,000 – Chief Justice n...

2 hours ago

Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital Settle GHc42million debt within 3 days – ECG warns Ridge Hospital

2 hours ago

Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa has boosted tourism – Cyril Ramaphosa Visa waiver agreement between Ghana and South Africa has boosted tourism – Cyril...

2 hours ago

Midwifery is a calling from God — 71-year-old midwife Midwifery is a calling from God — 71-year-old midwife

2 hours ago

'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana — Domelevo warns 'Auctioneering our elections': Drug lords, terrorists will soon take over Ghana ...

2 hours ago

57.44million KIA expansion project suspended $57.44million KIA expansion project suspended

2 hours ago

'All NHIS gives you is a hospital folder' — Mahama 'All NHIS gives you is a hospital folder' — Mahama

3 hours ago

NHIS under Akufo-Addo is now only good to get you a hospital folder – Mahama laments NHIS under Akufo-Addo is now only good to get you a hospital folder – Mahama lam...

3 hours ago

Govt engaged in reckless dumsor; when you complain they use faulty transformers as an excuse – Mahama Gov’t engaged in reckless dumsor; when you complain they use faulty transformers...

Just in....
body-container-line