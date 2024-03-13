Modern Ghana logo
‘Swallow your pride, publish a dumsor timetable’ — A Plus tells ECG

Headlines Kwame Asare Obeng, Ghanaian musician and social critic
Kwame Asare Obeng, Ghanaian musician and social critic

Ghanaian musician and social critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, known well as A Plus has opined on the recent persistent power outages in the country.

He has urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to come clean about the situation and publish a timetable.

“Swallow your pride and publish a dumsor timetable,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 13.

313202465658-sxoaredq5l-b0ef11b5-ea49-41cc-abac-4411e180c6d2.jpeg

This comes as the country is facing persistent power outages in recent times.

While many say it is the return of Dumsor that existed under the Mahama administration, the power distributor insists it is just a temporary issue.

In a statement on Monday, ECG noted that the situation is partly caused by faulty and overloaded transformers.

However, John Jinapor, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee says the issue is caused by financial challenges instead of technical glitches as the ECG puts it.

