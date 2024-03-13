Modern Ghana logo
Dumsor: ‘Government should be truthful and admit so it can get help’ — John Jinapor

John Jinapor, Ranking Member of Parliament's Energy CommitteeJohn Jinapor, Ranking Member of Parliament's Energy Committee
13.03.2024 LISTEN

John Jinapor, the Ranking Member of Energy Committee in Parliament has urged government to be truthful about the power situation in the country.

He says admitting the challenges is a step towards securing support to resolve the issue.

In a interview on Accra-based Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, March 12, Mr. Jinapor noted that the persistent power outages, popularly referred to as 'dumsor' is a result of a 600 megawatt generation deficit due to lack of funds to purchase fuel.

"Government should not run away from the generation challenge because it exists. If you don't speak the truth, how can we help you?" Jinapor said.

He drew comparisons to former President Mahama's administration, which admitted to facing generation problems when dumsor was rampant in the country.

"Everyone faces challenges in life. When we faced this challenge, President Mahama admitted to it," Jinapor stated.

While many Ghanaians and opposition politicians attribute the current power outages to a return of dumsor, the government maintains that the issues are only temporary.

