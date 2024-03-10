Modern Ghana logo
"Yours was an undone life but God knows it all" - Government Sokesperson reacts to John Kumah's demise

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, MOIPalgrave Boakye-Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, MOI
10.03.2024 LISTEN

In a heartbreaking turn of events, government communicator has been left reeling by the unexpected passing of John Kumah.

The devastating news of his death left his colleagues in shock and disbelief. "Sir, the news of your death made me close work early. I just went home to sleep. I was utterly shattered and lost in deep thoughts," expressed Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, MOI.

He said John Kumah's multifaceted expertise, encompassing law, economics, business leadership, entrepreneurship, and his role as a Member of Parliament and State Deputy Minister of Finance, made him a pivotal figure in Ghana's political and economic landscape. His sudden departure has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

Despite the promising trajectory of his career and the significant contributions he made to his country, Kumah's untimely demise has left many wondering about the fragility of life. "It is painful and sad that all the investments you made into yourself as a scholar... Ghana was beginning to reap from your hard work and years of preparation," lamented Boakye-Danquah.

As colleagues and friends mourn the loss of John Kumah, they extend their deepest condolences to his family, including his wife and six children, as well as to the constituency, NPP, Government of Ghana, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

"May the God whom we serve keep you eternally RESTED with Him in Abraham's bosom. You've gone to the place of no night. Enjoy the Heavens || Yours was an undone Life || But God knows it all," concluded Boakye-Danquah, reflecting on the profound impact of Kumah's legacy.

