Anti-gay bill: Conversation about financial implications embarrassing, undermine Ghana’s independence – Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, has described discussions regarding the financial implications of the Anti-Gay Bill as embarrassing.

He argues that such discussions compromise the integrity of Ghana’s independence.

The Ministry of Finance has expressed concerns about the financial repercussions of the Anti-Gay Bill, even urging President Akufo-Addo not to approve the bill.

In a press release issued on March 4, the Ministry warned that the bill’s approval could lead to significant financial consequences for Ghana.

The Ministry’s statement projected a potential loss of approximately USD$3.8 billion in World Bank financing over the next five to six years if the bill is passed.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Mr Agbana argued that such discussions suggest that Ghana lacks autonomy and self-sufficiency.

“My concern is that we are trying to debate this whole issue and link it to the financial implications of the bill, that tells me that what we did three days ago lining up our school children, workers, old men and women to celebrate what we call independence is nothing but a mirage.

“Because if we are truly independent, we should be able to make decisions that we believe are in the best interests of this country. Our country must state our position on this issue clearly and when you are going to the table of negotiations let everybody know that these things must be attached, it cannot be conditionalities attached to giving us financial aid.”

“And so, I believe that this whole conversation about the financial implications is even embarrassing to some of us. It undermines the whole concept of independence because you cannot even think for yourself, you cannot make decisions for yourself because when you do, a certain body wanting to give you money will withdraw the money, so you are ready to accept anything that they impose on you as a conditionality,” he stated.

-Citinewsroom

