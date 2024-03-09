09.03.2024 LISTEN

Atik Mohammed, former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), is disappointed in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he perceives as a failure to effectively combat illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.

During Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Atik Mohammed questioned why the President, who had promised before the 2016 elections to eradicate illegal mining if elected, has not been able to fulfill that pledge despite having all the necessary resources at his disposal.

"For the life of me, I cannot just understand it to say that the fight against galamsey, we have lost it. How is that possible?

“We have everything and anything it takes to win that fight, but I can't understand why we can't. It's because we are pretending to be fighting this galamsey when indeed we are not doing anything," Atik Mohammed remarked.

Expressing doubt about the President's commitment to the fight against galamsey, Atik stated, "We know the sources of galamsey. We know the people involved in galamsey, and if the President really and truly is committed to fighting this canker, he knows what to do."

Atik Mohammed went further to express his disappointment, asserting, "I feel the President has let us down."