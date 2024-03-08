Modern Ghana logo
13th African Games: Rich cultural heritage on display as Ghana stages spectacular opening ceremony

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana has made history with a colourful and spectacular display of her rich cultural heritage at the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Fireworks, exhibition of different kinds of African costumes, dance, among others took the centre stage at the newly built stadium in a ceremony that lasted for almost an hour.

The occasion generated over 2.2 billion viewership across the globe as dances and choreographies erected in the stadium specifically for the show.

The launch of the 13th African Games was punctuated by the usual parade of athletes representing 53 countries taking part in the high mass of the continental sport.

Renowned dancehall artiste Shatta Wala, Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, South Africa's Kamo Mphela and King Promise also thrilled fans with some breathtaking performances.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo welcomed all participating countries in his inaugurating speech, wishing them good luck.

He urged participants to use the games to exhibit the talents that Africa possesses.

Mr. Mousse Fati Mahamat, Chairperson, African Union Commission commended the Government of Ghana for the massive investments in sporting facilities and infrastructure to host the games.

“Sports has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does, it speaks to youth in a language they understand”, he said.

The gallant sports personality urged athletes and officials to be ambassadors of fair play, equity, discipline, inclusion, tolerance and teamwork in order to host a successful event.

This Games is marked by the participation of more than 6,000 athletes from 53 countries, competing in 29 disciplines.

The African Games features Armwrestling, basketball, boxing, chess, football, volleyball, handball, athletics, table tennis, tennis, and badminton, among others.

GNA

