Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s renomination: Minority Women Caucus grateful for the best IWD gift

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Women Caucus in Parliament has lauded former President John Dramani Mahama for his unwavering confidence in Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and for maintaining her as his running- mate for the 2024 general election.

The Caucus says the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is the best International Women’s Day (IWD) gift the flagbearer has given them.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Parliament, Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, the Leader of the Caucus and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, extended congratulations to Prof Opoku-Agyemang on her renomination to solidify the NDC's leadership for the upcoming 2024 general election.

“As female legislators, we recognise the historic significance of having a woman at the forefront of Ghana's political landscape,” she said.

“Professor Opoku-Agyemang's nomination not only paves the way for greater gender inclusivity in governance but also serves as an inspiration for all young girls across the country to aspire to leadership roles and pursue their dreams without limitations.”

“We thank former President John Dramani Mahama for having confidence in her leadership and gifting us the best International Women’s Day present.”

The International Women’s Day is a global celebration on March 8, every year, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

The United Nations theme for 2024 is: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme for this year is “Inspire Inclusion.”

It highlights the significance of diversity and empowerment across all sectors of society.

The National Executive Committee of the NDC, on Thursday, March 7, officially endorsed Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the running-mate for the flagbearer, Mr Mahama, in the upcoming elections.

GNA

