Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has raised concerns about the lack of government projects for victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

In his speech during the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the nation of the government's commitment to supporting the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

He announced that GHC 80 million, part of the allocated GHC 220 million, had been released to aid ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the affected communities.

“Government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons,” he stated.

However, in an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Ablakwa expressed doubt about the allocation of GHC 80 million by the government, stating that he has not personally witnessed any tangible government initiatives on the ground for the spillage victims.

While welcoming the news, he emphasized the need to see concrete results of the promised projects.

"We welcome the news but I will cautiously say that let us see the results of that. There’s been so many promises by the president, and we don’t see them on the grounds. So far, I cannot confirm to you that I have seen any government project taking place on the grounds.

“It’s news we will welcome, but I will be cautious because of the track record of this government and hope that the announcement of the release of funds would translate on the ground," Ablakwa stated.