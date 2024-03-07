Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akosombo dam spillage: I can't confirm any gov't project on the grounds — Ablakwa

Social News Akosombo dam spillage: I can't confirm any gov't project on the grounds —Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has raised concerns about the lack of government projects for victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

In his speech during the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the nation of the government's commitment to supporting the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

He announced that GHC 80 million, part of the allocated GHC 220 million, had been released to aid ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the affected communities.

“Government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons,” he stated.

However, in an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Ablakwa expressed doubt about the allocation of GHC 80 million by the government, stating that he has not personally witnessed any tangible government initiatives on the ground for the spillage victims.

While welcoming the news, he emphasized the need to see concrete results of the promised projects.

"We welcome the news but I will cautiously say that let us see the results of that. There’s been so many promises by the president, and we don’t see them on the grounds. So far, I cannot confirm to you that I have seen any government project taking place on the grounds.

“It’s news we will welcome, but I will be cautious because of the track record of this government and hope that the announcement of the release of funds would translate on the ground," Ablakwa stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

New Roads Minister hints at reintroducing road tolls in digitised form New Roads Minister hints at reintroducing road tolls in "digitised" form

38 minutes ago

La General hospital was death trap – Health Minister-designate La General hospital was death trap – Health Minister-designate

38 minutes ago

KATH: Medical practitioners raise concerns over increase in stroke cases KATH: Medical practitioners raise concerns over increase in stroke cases

38 minutes ago

Im ready to help Mahama rescue Ghana from NPP – Prof Opoku-Agyemang I’m ready to help Mahama rescue Ghana from NPP – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

1 hour ago

Akosombo dam spillage: I can't confirm any gov't project on the grounds —Ablakwa Akosombo dam spillage: I can't confirm any gov't project on the grounds — Ablakw...

1 hour ago

Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Let's back Akufo-Addo with our hearts, minds to sign the bill amidst pressure —Kokofu to Ghanaians Anti-LGBTQ Bill: Let's back Akufo-Addo with our hearts, minds to sign the bill a...

2 hours ago

John Ampontuah Kumah John Kumah died at Suhum onboard ambulance to Accra for treatment

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US Ambassador —Kwesi Pratt Anti-LGBTQ bill: It's distasteful to let ourselves low to be trampled upon by US...

2 hours ago

It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with 3.8 billion —Kwesi Pratt blasts Finance Ministry It's a shame to 'trade' Ghana's independence with $3.8 billion — Kwesi Pratt bla...

2 hours ago

Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of parliament —Muntaka Let's build a system where MPs will be taken care of when we're sick, out of par...

Just in....
body-container-line