Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: You have sons and daughters; let them be the first to publicly hold same-sex marriage in Ghana — Charles Owusu tells CDD Board Chairperson

Social News Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: You have sons and daughters; let them be the first to publicly hold same-sex marriage in Ghana —Charles Owusu tells CDD Board Chairperson
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The former Head of Monitoring of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has criticized Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chairperson of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), for her opposition to the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament.

The bill, which is currently awaiting presidential assent, criminalizes the promotion, advocacy, or practice of homosexuality in the country, imposing a minimum jail sentence of 6 months to 5 years for offenders.

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo has openly expressed her concerns about the perceived harsher punishment prescribed by the bill.

She has even threatened legal action against the President should he give his approval to the bill, urging him to reconsider his stance.

In reaction to Professor Gadzekpo's stance, Charles Owusu, the former Head of Monitoring of the Forestry Commission, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show criticised her position.

Mr. Owusu questioned the alignment of same-sex relationships with Ghanaian culture and expressed disbelief that Professor Gadzekpo would advocate for what he deemed an abominable practice in the nation.

The independent parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza North went further by challenging Professor Gadzekpo to publicly allow her own children to be the first to engage in same-sex marriages in Ghana.

"This woman has a husband. I don't know her children. I know other people speaking against this bill who have husbands and wives.

“They also have sons and daughters. They should be the first people to come out publicly and allow their sons and daughters to hold same-sex marriages, and we will see how they will do that in this country," Owusu remarked.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

BoG suspends FX trading licences of GT Bank, FBN over market regulation breaches BoG suspends FX trading licences of GT Bank, FBN over market regulation breaches

2 hours ago

Forestry Commission warn against turtle-catching Forestry Commission warn against turtle-catching

2 hours ago

Heavy downpour causes havoc at Sunyani Coronation Park Heavy downpour causes havoc at Sunyani Coronation Park 

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ bill yet to be submitted to Akufo-Addo – Afenyo-Markin Anti-LGBTQ+ bill yet to be submitted to Akufo-Addo – Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

Ghana will lose 3.8bn if anti-gay bill is signed – Finance Ministry to Akufo-Addo Ghana will lose $3.8bn if anti-gay bill is signed – Finance Ministry to Akufo-Ad...

3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Anti-Gay bill: ‘Let Supreme Court determine its constitutionality first’ — Akufo...

3 hours ago

President and Leader of Ghana's Government, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Finance Ministry charges gov’t to rationalise expenditure to accommodate shocks ...

3 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch I'm not happy with government's management of basic schools curriculum reforms —...

3 hours ago

Mr. Joe Jackson LGBTQ+ bill: If we say we want this then we must be ready to face the consequenc...

3 hours ago

Youve done nothing for Volta region; tell me why they should vote for you — Koku Anyidoho to Mahama ‘You’ve done nothing for Volta region; tell me why they should vote for you’ — K...

Just in....
body-container-line