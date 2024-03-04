The former Head of Monitoring of the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has criticized Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chairperson of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), for her opposition to the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Parliament.

The bill, which is currently awaiting presidential assent, criminalizes the promotion, advocacy, or practice of homosexuality in the country, imposing a minimum jail sentence of 6 months to 5 years for offenders.

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo has openly expressed her concerns about the perceived harsher punishment prescribed by the bill.

She has even threatened legal action against the President should he give his approval to the bill, urging him to reconsider his stance.

In reaction to Professor Gadzekpo's stance, Charles Owusu, the former Head of Monitoring of the Forestry Commission, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show criticised her position.

Mr. Owusu questioned the alignment of same-sex relationships with Ghanaian culture and expressed disbelief that Professor Gadzekpo would advocate for what he deemed an abominable practice in the nation.

The independent parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza North went further by challenging Professor Gadzekpo to publicly allow her own children to be the first to engage in same-sex marriages in Ghana.

"This woman has a husband. I don't know her children. I know other people speaking against this bill who have husbands and wives.

“They also have sons and daughters. They should be the first people to come out publicly and allow their sons and daughters to hold same-sex marriages, and we will see how they will do that in this country," Owusu remarked.