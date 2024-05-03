ModernGhana logo
03.05.2024 Education

SSA-UoG elects George Ansong as National Chairman

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
03.05.2024 LISTEN

The Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has announced the election of new executive officers which will be led by a renowned Security Data Analyst at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mr George Ansong as the National Chairman.

Before his election, Mr Ansong served as the president of the same association at KNUST from February 2018 to date.

Mr Ansong, a founding member of the KNUST SSA-UoG branch was part of the team that drafted the national constitution of the association.

The SSA-UoG in a press release on Friday, May 3, 2024, said it was honored to have elected a chairman with vast experience in the running of the association.

In the release signed by Mr Kwadwo Bediako Baryeh, National Secretary of SSA-UoG it noted that it was optimistic the new executive lead by Mr Ansong will foster a conducive working environment for all senior staff members across the universities of Ghana.

The National Chairman, Mr Ansong in an exclusive interview with this Reporter said the executives have a two-year tenure after which other executives will be elected by the association.

According to him, he aims to ensure the rights of all members are protected, and their interests well-represented in all decisions.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring that, SSA-UoG will be recognized as one of the best associations in the country.

