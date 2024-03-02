Mama Toli Toli gets refrigerator for entertaining customers 

Ghanaian market woman Mama Toli Toli became an overnight sensation after a video of her dramatic makeover went viral, capturing the hearts of many including celebrities like Bola Ray and Chris Attoh.

The video depicted the heartwarming moment when Raphael Yagley, the Media Director of Class House Electronics, gifted her a refrigerator to help her preserve her fish.

Mama Toli Toli was renowned for her lively performances of popular songs that entertained both her peers and customers alike.

The culmination of her makeover was her appearance in a striking red sleeveless dress, adorned with elegant earrings and a luxurious wristwatch, revealing a side of her that the public rarely witnessed.

This newfound look opened doors for Mama Toli Toli to meet some of Ghana's most recognizable figures.

Notable personalities such as media sensation Bola Ray and actor Chris Attoh were captivated by Mama Toli Toli's charm and vivacity.

The subsequent sharing of photos and videos of her interactions with these celebrities on social media further propelled her into the spotlight, underscoring the significant impact of digital platforms in transforming ordinary lives.

More than just a story of personal triumph, Mama Toli Toli's journey from a market performer to a viral sensation meeting with celebrities is a testament to the power of community and support in elevating individuals.

Her encounters with these well-known figures not only solidify her newfound fame but also emphasize the collective joy in witnessing such an inspiring narrative unfold