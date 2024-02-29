Modern Ghana logo
Fire destroys container shops in Obuasi

Social News The fire scene
1 HOUR AGO
The fire scene

Eight containers filled with an assortment of commodities have been burnt by a blaze at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The fire, reportedly, started from one of the containers and consumed everything on its path.

People at the scene called personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to help.

According to reports, another distress call was made to the office of the AGA Fire Station, who also rushed to the fire scene to help douse the blaze.

James Nuhu, who is AGA fire safety team member, informed the media that the fire started early in the morning on Monday, February 26, 2024.

He disclosed that his team met personnel of the GNFS already at the scene battling the fire, saying, “We then moved in to support them.”

Nuhu stated that the fire, which started in the containers around the Len Clay Stadium, was eventually quenched to prevent further damage to other shops.

He said the exact cause of the inferno was not immediately known to the firefighters, noting that investigations are underway.

-DGN online

