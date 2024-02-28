Modern Ghana logo
Ghana's Parliament passes anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Ghana’s Parliament on Wednesday, February 28 passed the Human Sexual Rights & Family Values Act 2024.

The new law which is also known as the anti-gay law prohibits the practice and promotion of LGBTQ+.

The bill was passed after it was presented to Parliament three years ago by some Members of Parliament led by Ningo Prampram MP Samuel Nartey George.

Reacting to the passage of the anti-gay bill, Sam George in a post on X stressed that it will protect the values of the country.

He expressed appreciation to his colleague MPs who sponsored the bill, adding that the desire to see this through was for God and the country.

“I am grateful to my Colleague sponsors who have waged this battle with me to a successful end. Our collective gratitude goes to our Leadership and the Rt. Hon. Speaker for their guidance and leadership.

“Our values would be protected and defended so long as we have a voice. For God and Country,” Ningo Prampram MP Sam George said.

The passage of the law means anyone or group of people caught promoting or engaging in activities of LGBTQ+ will be arrested and jailed when found guilty.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
