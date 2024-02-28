‘Danger’ will go far; It took me a month to write it – KiDi

Afrobeats singer Dennis Nana Dwamena better known as KiDi has expressed optimism that his latest single, “Danger,” would perform well.

Set to be available on all streaming platforms at midnight on Thursday, February 29, the track is anticipated to make waves.

In an interview with Citi TV at a Press soiree at the Mix Restaurant in Accra, KiDi expressed his strong optimism that the song would achieve considerable success.

According to the Lynx Entertainment signee, ”It took me like a month to write this song… It’s a great song which I believe would go far”.

He then took the opportunity to thank the producers who worked on the song.

Watch the interview below

-citinewsroom