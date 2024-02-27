Modern Ghana logo
We’re committed to supporting production of world class content and films – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed the commitment of his government to support the production of standard content and films for the global market.

The president, in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, said that as part of measures to support the movie industry, a 20 percent tax rebate for some movie equipment has been instituted.

“Mr. Speaker, Government, through the National Film Authority, is committed to supporting the production of world-class content and films, as well as increasing the cinema infrastructure in Ghana and, by extension, on the continent. To this end, a favourable fiscal (tax) regime for cinema projects, including income tax and VAT incentives, import duty exemptions on film production equipment, twenty percent (20%) tax rebate for strategic film productions and film financing reliefs, is being elaborated by Cabinet, which should be out-doored very soon, and should provide another tangible reason for the choice of Ghana as a film production country.”

He also indicated that the government has already taken keen initiatives to improve tourism in the country and has built Ghana’s first-ever Kente Museum at Bonwire.

“The first-ever Kente Museum, aimed at preserving the cultural heritage in Ghana, has been built at Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, and was recently commissioned by the Second Lady. Preparatory works and designs for the construction of the Heroes Park, a museum to commemorate the founding fathers of Ghana, the Big Six, JB Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey, Edward Akufo-Addo, Ebenezer Ako Adjei, William Ofori-Atta, Kwame Nkrumah, were completed in December 2023, and construction will commence very soon.”

—citinewsroom

