Bawku conflict: It'll take nobody but the Mamprusis, Kusassis to stop conflict — Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged residents of Bawku to remain calm and united in order to stop the long-running civil conflict.

The feud, which is based on chieftaincy rivalries and long-standing concerns, has cost many lives over the years, including lose of properties.

The rising tension has even led to some radio stations shut down in an attempt to calm the situation, despite fears that such actions may not be effective and may escalate the issue.

Salam Mustapha expressed his dismay over the ongoing confrontation between the Mamprusis and Kusasis on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

He highlighted that the people themselves have the key to resolving the Bawku conflict, pushing them to band together for the common objective of promoting regional development.

"It will take the people to say that, okay, enough is enough. Whether you are a Mamprusi or you are a Kusasi, look, we are one people; so let's make progress, then everybody will drop their arms.

“Otherwise, it looks like any young man growing up, the next thing you want is a firearm, it's a gun for yourself because you don't when someone will attack you and women and children, the aged are those suffering. Businesses are gone. You know people's livelihoods, I don't think it's a nice story,” he said.

He emphasised the conflict's terrible impact on the community and the country, underlining the need for locals to see the harm being done to themselves and their livelihoods.

Mustapha urged the people to emphasise peace, saying, "I think that the biggest legacy we can leave is to find a way to get back to normalcy and ensure that we restore calm and unity."

Mustapha also put the spotlight on politicians, accusing some of inciting the conflict for political benefit.

He asked political players, media practitioners, and citizens to avoid using inflammatory comments as such conduct only impedes attempts to resolve the long-running conflict.

Calling for a collective effort to achieve lasting peace in Bawku, Mustapha said, "It has not made any stride. It has not yielded any benefit, and we just can't continue like that...it is rather destroying, so why should we continue?"

Gideon Afful Amoako
