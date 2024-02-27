Everyday MoMo, everyday MoMo – MP Cletus Avoka laments pressure from constituents

Modern Ghana logo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, Cletus Avoka is lamenting pressure from his constituents for emptying of his pocket.

According to him, the people are always chasing him for money for all manner of issues.

Speaking to EIB Network, Cletus Avoka argued that MPs don’t always lose elections because they are poor but because they are not giving money out to the people.

“The pressmen should have been fighting for the MPs. They should have been defending the MPs. Everyday MoMo. Everyday MoMo. Somebody is sick and has to go to the hospital, you have to send money, somebody is going to do a wedding you have to send money, they are going to do outdooring, they are asking for you. They are asking for school fees and whatnot.

“Many of us lose the election or Primaries not because we’re not doing well but because we’re not giving money out,” Cletus Avoka said.

The Zebilla Member of Parliament continued, “How do you give money out if you come and stay in parliament for 8 hours debating? You’re debating for 5 or 8 hours, you go home in the evening to sleep, the following day you have no money to send. You have to go out and look for the money.”

According to Mr. Avoka, it is this pressure from the public that forces Members of Parliament to engage in corrupt activities.

He said this has become the assured route for MPs to retain their seat in Parliament.

